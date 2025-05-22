New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Expressing his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first public rally after the success of Operation Sindoor, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the entire world has realised the strength of the country and the valour of Indian Armed forces.

Tarun Chugh said, "PM Narendra Modi showed the world and our country's enemies that when Sindoor turns to gun powder, it can avenge the 22 April incident in 22 minutes by demolishing Pakistan's air bases and terror hubs. The entire world is realising the strength of the country and the valour of Indian Armed forces can be seen clearly. India has made it clear that we will not differentiate between terrorists, their masters, and their masters' government in responding with strict action."

He further hit out at the Congress and said that they were insulting the Armed forces by calling the speech of Prime Minister inspired from films.

"Congress leaders are insulting India's brave army by calling their valour filmy dialogues. If you want to listen to India's vigour, listen to it resounding in every street and market of Pakistan. To become the star boy of Pakistani media, to become their blue-eyed boy, Congress leaders have resorted to cheap politics," he added.

Earlier PM Modi on Thursday asserted that India, after Operation Sindoor, made it clear that Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack and said that "there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor."

"Pakistan has forgotten one thing: that now Modi, the servant of Mother India, is standing here with his head held high. Modi's mind is cool; it stays cool, but Modi's blood is hot. Now there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor. Now there will be neither trade nor talk with Pakistan. If there will be talk, it will only be about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)," PM Modi said at a public rally in Bikaner.

"Now India has made it clear... Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack. And this price... will be paid by Pakistan's army... will be paid by Pakistan's economy... Ye shodh pratishodh ka khel nahin, ye nyay ka naya swaroop hai, ye Operation Sindoor hai. This is not just an agitation; this is the 'Raudra Roop' of a strong India. Ye Bharat ka naya swaroop hai. Pehle ghar mein ghus ke kiya the vaar, ab seene pe kiya prahar hai. (First, we entered their house and attacked; now we have attacked them on their chests)... This is the policy and the strategy to destroy the fangs of terrorism... This is new India," PM Modi added.

The PM said that those who had shed the blood of innocent Indians had now been accounted for.

"Today, with your blessings and the valour of the country's army, we have all lived up to that pledge. Our government gave a free hand to all three forces... Together, the three forces created such a Chakravyuh that Pakistan was forced to kneel down. Today, from the land of Rajasthan, I want to humbly tell the countrymen that those who had set out to wipe off the Sindoor have been reduced to dust. Those who shed the blood of India have been accounted for every drop. Those who had thought that India would remain silent are hiding in their homes today. Those who were proud of their weapons are buried under a pile of rubble," he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. (ANI)

