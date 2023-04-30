New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The entry and exit points at Delhi Metro's Sarojini Nagar station have been remodelled for greater ease of commuters, officials said on Sunday.

The station falls on the Pink Line and is located near the busy market it is named after.

The passenger movement at the Sarojini Nagar metro station has been remodelled with separate entry and exit points and additional automatic-fare-collection (AFC) gates to enhance the convenience of passengers since the station caters to a large number of people due to its proximity to the Sarojini Nagar market, a prominent shopping hub in the national capital, the DMRC said.

As part of the remodelling initiative, Gate No.1 (west side) of the station, which is near the Sarojini Nagar market, has been designated only for commuters' entry. Earlier, this side had six AFC gates each for entry and exit, which have now been modified to 14 gates exclusively for the entry of passengers. This will ease the inflow of commuters and reduce the waiting time for entry, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Additional luggage-scanning machines and frisking points have also been installed for a hassle-free entry of commuters.

Since around 70 per cent of the passengers at the station are women and girls, four dedicated door-frame metal detectors (DFMDs) have been installed for female passengers and two for males for speedy frisking, officials said.

Commuters can now exit from the station through Gate No.2 (east side). Earlier, this side had four gates each for entry and exit and the number has now gone up to 14 gates exclusively for exit. Special arrangements for the entry and exit of differently-abled commuters have also been made at the station, the officials said.

This remodelling initiative has tremendously increased passenger convenience and many commuters have appreciated the effort on social media, the DMRC said.

The Sarojini Nagar metro station experiences heavy passenger traffic, especially on weekends, holidays and during the festive season, due to its proximity to the Sarojini Nagar market.

"It is the busiest station on the Pink Line with an average daily footfall of around 38,000 on weekdays and 65,000 on weekends and holidays. The footfall of the station is steadily increasing, especially after the opening of the markets post-Covid and touched the highest level of 83,000 in November 2022. In fact, the station's footfall has increased almost six times since its opening in August 2018," the statement said.

Accumulation of huge crowds at the station's entry points, stairs and platform areas was a concern for the DMRC. The entry of passengers had to be stopped at times during peak hours to regulate the movement of commuters, the officials said.

In order to provide a solution to this recurring problem and facilitate a smooth movement of commuters, especially their entry and exit, the DMRC undertook remodelling of the existing facilities at the station, they added.

