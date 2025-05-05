By Ajit K Jha

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 5 (ANI): The people of western Rajasthan are wholeheartedly welcoming the decision of the Government of India to suspend the Indus Water Treaty in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, as the decision is a secret of the progress for the desert state.

Erstwhile King of Barmer Tribhuvan Singh Rawat said that India is now free to use the water of the Indus River beyond the prescribed limit, noting that earlier India was not able to use more than 30-35 per cent of the water due to the treaty.

On Pakistan's threats over the suspension of the treaty, former King said that Pakistan would face defeat on whichever platform it takes the issue on the global stage.

Tribhuvan Singh said that if the government wants, the Barmer region of Rajasthan can be made prosperous from the agricultural point of view through canals, drains and pipelines following the decision.

Tribhuvan Singh Rawat said that the Prime Minister Modi-led government has taken the decision to suspend the treaty after a lot of thought and the positive effect of this decision would be seen in the coming years in the area of western Rajasthan and Barmer.

After the availability of irrigation water, expensive crops and fruits like figs, dates, almonds and pomegranates can also be grown in the desert.

Following the Pahalgam attacks, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, the Indian government took various measures against Pakistan.

The steps include suspending the Indus Water Treaty signed between both countries in 1960. Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and asked to leave India within a week.

The government has affirmed its resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. It has been said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. (ANI)

