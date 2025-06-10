Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 10 (ANI): YouTuber Jasbir Singh who was arrested on espionage charges, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mohali court.

Jasbir's lawyer, Mohit, on Monday said that Jasbir will stay in custody until June 23.

"He was produced in the court. He has been sent on a 14-day judicial remand. He will stay in judicial remand until June 23. After discussion, we will file a bail application," Mohit remarked.

Jasbir Singh, who ran the YouTube channel "Jaan Mahal," is allegedly linked to a terror-backed espionage network involving Pakistani intelligence operative Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, as per police sources.

He is also said to have maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, previously arrested for spying, and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pakistan High Commission official, said the police.

On Wednesday, Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar has arrested a YouTube influencer for spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, in an official statement.

He said that investigations have revealed that Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish's invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. The accused has also travelled to Pakistan on three occasions, including in 2020, 2021 and 2024, and came into direct contact with ISI officers, who subsequently cultivated and recruited him to carry out espionage activities within India, he added earlier.

The DGP said that after Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, the accused, Jasbir, had attempted to erase all traces of his communications with these PIOs to avoid detection. Further investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators, he added. (ANI)

