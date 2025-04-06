Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Development is crucial for the nation's progress but it is essential to maintain a balance between development and environmental protection, Supreme Court judge Justice BR Gavai said on Saturday.

Speaking at a conference in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, he highlighted the role of the judiciary, citing several top court judgments aimed at protecting the environment.

Also Read | Waqf Bill Becomes Law: President Droupadi Murmu Accords Assent to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 After Being Cleared by Both Houses of Parliament.

Justice Gavai, who is also executive chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), acknowledged the judiciary's significant contribution to the preservation of the country's forests and environmental resources.

"The environmental protection that is happening in this country today -- the forests that are being saved -- a lot of credit for that goes to the Indian judiciary," he said.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Seeks Deployment of Adequate Forces To Ensure Peaceful Festival Celebration.

Justice Gavai was delivering his address at the "State Legal Conference on Green Justice: Role of Legal Services Institutions for Green and Clean Environment and Sustainable Development".

He pointed to the Supreme Court's order to replace diesel-powered buses with CNG vehicles in Delhi contributing to a significant improvement in the environment.

"We today see a conflict between development and environmental preservation. Without development, we cannot fulfil the aspirations of future generations," he said.

While development should continue, it must not deprive future generations of essential natural resources, he added.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal recalled the Khejarli movement in Rajasthan where 363 people, led by Amrita Devi, sacrificed their lives to protect Khejri trees from being chopped.

He also said the shift from thermal power to solar energy was a positive step towards environmental conservation.

The conference, organised by the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority, was attended by Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice MM Srivastava and other judges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)