Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Ghaziabad police on Monday returned fire in self-defence after identifying suspects through CCTV footage in connection with a previous case. The suspect, who was wanted for an attack carried out two days ago, was killed during the exchange of fire in the Loni area, officials confirmed.

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud, while speaking to ANI, said, "Two days ago, an attack was carried out on a man at Loni police station, after which we identified the attackers by reviewing the CCTV footage. The police team was attempting to arrest them... Today, we received information that the same people (attackers) might come to Loni again and carry out an incident. The police cordoned off the area, and during this time, two people on a bike tried to fire at the police. In retaliatory firing, one person was shot and taken to the hospital. He identified himself as Zishan... The doctors at the hospital declared him dead. His one associate is absconding, and a search is underway for him."

Earlier in Delhi, two accused were been arrested in connection with the robbery which occured inside an e-rickshaw on Tuesday.

The team of Seelampur Police Station successfully solved the robbery case around 11:50 am yesterday, wherein a 26-year-old man was robbed by co-passengers inside an e-rickshaw.

The complainant, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, stated that while travelling from 66-futa road to Brahmpuri, three persons threatened him with a blade and robbed his wallet containing ₹2,900 and important documents before fleeing.

Accordingly, FIR No. 93/26 under Sections 309(6)/3(5) BNS was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

Acting on technical and local inputs, police arrested two accused, who were identified as Danish, alias Dattu (28) and Sharafat, alias Chhota (30), both residents of New Seelampur.

The blade used in the offence, the robbed wallet with documents, and part of the stolen cash were recovered. One associate is still being traced. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

