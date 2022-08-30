New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday said it has terminated the services of the school's estate manager in Nangloi where two students were injured after a classroom ceiling fan fell on their head.

An official statement said the the incident was a result of a "lapse of school authorities" and appropriate action has been taken in this regard.

"Appropriate action has been taken, including termination of the estate manager of the said school. Legal proceedings have also been initiated for negligence," the statement said.

The administration of every school have been asked to report any maintenance-related issues to get them fixed immediately, it said.

"We have issued the same direction again and have given strict orders to all school authorities to check for any such issues and get them fixed at the earliest.

"We are in touch with the children's family, they are fine and required medical help has been extended," they said.

The city police has registered a case in connection with the incident.

The students were admitted to a private hospital in Nangloi following the incident, police said.

