New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Educational Testing Service, known for conducting crucial tests such as TOEFL and GRE, has launched for India an advanced online English proficiency test designed to meet the evolving needs of employers, universities and training programmes.

TOEIC Link offers a flexible, fast and modular approach to assessing English skills, helping businesses streamline hiring processes and academic institutions better prepare students for global career opportunities, according to officials.

"In today's professional landscape, organisations need an English assessment that is both reliable and adaptable. TOEIC Link offers a modern solution that delivers speed and flexibility while upholding the research-backed rigour that ETS is known for," said Ratnesh Jha, global general manager of institutional products at Educational Testing Service (ETS).

For more than 45 years, the TOEIC programme has been the gold standard for workplace English assessments, taken by over 136 million test takers worldwide. TOEIC Link builds on this legacy, leveraging ETS research-driven expertise to deliver a modern, AI-secured and scalable testing solution.

The TOEIC Link test offers modular testing options, allowing employers and universities to assess listening, reading, speaking and writing skills individually or in combination, tailoring assessments to specific requirements.

While instant scores are delivered for listening and reading, speaking and writing scores are delivered within 48 hours, ensuring quick decision-making for hiring managers and educators.

"The fully online test comes with AI-powered proctoring for fairness and integrity. TOEIC Link scores are aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), ensuring international recognition. The introduction of TOEIC Link aligns with the country's push for skill-based education, corporate training, and international study opportunities," ETS said in a statement.

