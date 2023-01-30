Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said his administration is making every effort to empower the people of the Union Territory and enable them to play a bigger role in society.

Sinha interacted with people and heard their grievances during the 'LG's Mulaqaat- Live Public Grievance Hearing' at the Civil Secretariat here.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Gannavaram Airport After Technical Glitch.

"Every effort is being made to empower the citizens and enable them to play a bigger role in society. Various interventions and e-governance tools are ensuring that the benefits of our development programmes, various central sector schemes reach to the people as intended," he said.

Taking note of the grievances related to social security schemes, the Lt governor directed the administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners for strict implementation of all measures and monitoring of such cases to ensure the benefits reach all eligible.

Also Read | Union Budget 2023: Congress Leader P Chidambaram Says 'Budget Should Focus on Falling Imports, Impact of Slowdown'.

"Our prime objective is quality grievance disposal, constant monitoring of the service delivery mechanism, ensuring accountability for welfare and progress of the common man," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)