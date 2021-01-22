Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Anyone who has spent a long time in politics must be wanting to become chief minister, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil has said and added it is natural for him too to feel like occupying the post.

Patil, who is also the Maharashtra NCP chief, however, said that his party has 54 MLAs, which is not enough to become chief minister in the state.

He said the NCP will have to grow first to for the chief minister's post to come its way and after that its national president Sharad Pawar will decide what happens next.

During his interaction with a local media house from Sangli, Patil was asked whether he wishes to become a chief minister.

In his reply, Patil said, "I must be wishing to (be a CM), right? Each politician wants to be a CM. But the decision which the party and Sharad Pawar saheb take is final for us. All want to be CM. Everyone who has worked (in politics) as long as I have (must be wanting to be CM). My voters too must be wanting me to be a CM."

"So, I desire to be a chief minister, but the situation and the number (of MLAs) are factors. We have 54 MLAs. I dont think it is possible to become CM with 54 MLAs," he added.

Patil said that the NCP will have to grow further and have a greater number of MLAs for it to get the chief ministers post.

"If the number grows, the party becomes larger, then what Sharad Pawar saheb decides will happen," he said.

Meanwhile, asked about Patil's comments, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told reporters on Thursday, "I support whatever wish he has expressed."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)