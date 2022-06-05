New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Former Delhi top cop Mukund Kaushal on Sunday released his memoir "Sailing on My Own Compass: A Policeman's Diary" in which he recounts the challenges and shares anecdotes from his four-decade-long career.

Some of the highlights of the book include Kaushal's handling of the volatile situation in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 and his exposure of the Harshad Mehta scam.

The book launch ceremony was held at the India International Centre (IIC) here and was attended by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and former cabinet secretary Prabhat Kumar, among others.

In the book, Kaushal recounts the many challenges he faced during his career, including the resettlement of 'rehriwalas' (street vendors), handling of communally volatile situations in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition, his detailed exposure of the Harshad Mehta scam, and management of the exposition of the holy relics of St. Francis Xavier as the Goa Police chief.

"The book is called a policeman's diary, but the fact is that I have never maintained a diary. All the incidents are based on my memory, except one or two when I consulted the internet, Wikipedia or some of my friends to get some dates or figures," said Kaushal.

"This book is not an autobiography, it is a narration of what happened with me during my service period and what life taught me. I have tried to convey some of my beliefs and convictions in this book. While reflecting on my journey, I found that mostly I did what I thought I should do and what I thought was correct," he added.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant termed Kushal's memoir a page-turner.

"I was delighted to read this book, it is a page-turner, a thriller... This book will end up as one of the biggest Bollywood thrillers that India has ever seen," Kant told the audience at the event

The book launch was also attended by former coal secretary Anil Swarup, K R Mangalam University Chancellor Dinesh Singh and Lt. General (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain.

The book, priced at Rs 495, is available for sale in stores and online.

