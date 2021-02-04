Samastipur(Bihar), Feb 4 (PTI) A former district board member and BJP leader, his nephew and few others were injured when they were attacked by a group of miscreants in Samastipur district on Thursday, police said.

The former Samastipur district board member Arun Rai and his nephew Bunty Rai received serious injuries in the attack that took place at Daadpur village under Mufassil police station area of the district, the police said.

Both Rai and his nephew are being treated at Samastipur Sadar hospital while four others, who received minor injuries, were released after administering first aid, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Pritish Kumar said police have started its investigation besides conducting raids to nab the culprits after recording the statement of Arun Rai.

Police forces have been deployed in adequate numbers in the village, the DSP said.

Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked roads in protest against the incident, sources said.

While talking to reporters in the hospital, Bunty Rai said that a group of miscreants numbering around 20-25 came to his shop, which deals in construction material, and started demanding money.

When he refused to give money, the miscreants snatched a chain, which he was wearing around his neck, worth Rs 1.5 lakh besides they forcibly took away Rs 80,000 from the cash counter and fired around eight-nine rounds before fleeing from the spot, he said.

