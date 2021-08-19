Sirsa (Hry), Aug 19 (PTI) Former Haryana Chief Minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala has written the Class 10 English subject exam of the Haryana School Education Board at a centre here at the age of 86 years.

He said he had prepared for the exam thoroughly and would pass with cent per cent marks.

"I had appeared in the Class 10 examination two years ago while I was in the Tihar Jail. However, I did not appear in the English paper. The education board gave me a compartment in the subject, so I wrote the paper now," Chautala said after appearing in the exam at the Arya Kanya Senior Secondary School on Arya Samaj Road in Sirsa on Wednesday.

The former chief minister said even though he could not get much education when he was young, he used to listen to English words with attention and then write those.

"That is how I got hold of the subject," he said.

A court in Rohini had convicted Chautala in the junior basic teachers recruitment case in Haryana and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. The INLD leader was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail from January 2013 to July this year.

"During my prison term, I decided to work on my educational qualification," Chautala said.

The Haryana education board withheld Chautala's Class 12 results on August 5 as he had not cleared the Class 10 English paper.

A class 10 student of the Sirsa school, Malkiat Kaur, assisted Chautala as a writer for the paper.

"He was well prepared, his pronunciation was very good and his marks are expected to be good in this subject," she said.

