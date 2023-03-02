Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) Several leaders from Maharashtra, including a former MLA, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.

Vasantrao Bonde, a former legislator, and other leaders joined the BRS in the presence of Rao, a BRS release said.

Rao on Wednesday appointed Himanshu Tiwari of Uttar Pradesh as general secretary of the party.

Rao had renamed the TRS as BRS to expand the party's footprint beyond Telangana.

He gave the slogan of 'ab ki baar, kisan sarkar' (farmers' government this time) when he formally hoisted the pink colour flag of BRS after the Election Commission approved the name change of TRS as BRS in December, 2022.

