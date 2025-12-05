New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Friday granted time to the Delhi police to file a Supplementary charge sheet against Manoj Yadav alias Manoj Kaira. He has been arrested in an MCOCA case linked to Ex MLA Naresh Balyan. This case pertains to an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Special Judge (MP-MLA) Vishal Gogne granted time to the Delhi police and listed the matter on December 19.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of the accused persons, including Naresh Balyan, till the next date. Balyan is a chargesheeted accused in a case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), appeared for the Delhi police. Advocate Rohit Dalal appeared for Naresh Balyan.

Recently, Delhi Police filed a supplementary charge sheet against gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Amardeep Lochab in the MCOCA case in the Rouse Avenue court. It is alleged that Nandu is running an organised crime syndicate. Nandu is stated to have absconded to the United Kingdom. He was declared a proclaimed offender in May 2025. Balyan is in custody after his arrest on December 4, 2024, in this case. He was charge sheeted by way of a supplementary charge sheet. The court has already taken cognisance of the main offence under sections 3 and 4 of the MCOC Act on 24.02.2025.

Delhi police have filed supplementary charge sheets under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA against Balyan. In this case, Delhi police have charge sheeted the accused, namely Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, Sachin Chikara, Naresh Balyan, Sahil alias Police, Vijay alias Kalu, Vikas Gehlot, Veenita, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, Amardeep Lochab and Kapil Sangwan. Baba is Kapil Sangwa's real brother. Manoj Yadav alias Manoj Kaira has also been arrested and is in judicial custody. (ANI)

