Lashing out at IndiGo Airlines for its app that kept showing flights to be on time until the airline cancelled flights at the time of boarding, actress Mehreen Pirzada on Friday told the airline in no uncertain terms that the chaos it had created was outrageous and demanded that it "own up, explain what’s happening, and compensate the people you’ve stranded." IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 104 IndiGo Flights Cancelled in Mumbai, 225 in Delhi As Airline Seeks FDTL Exemption From DGCA.

Taking to her X timeline to express her displeasure at the airline cancelling flights at the last minute, putting passengers to great hardship, actress Mehreen Pirzadaa wrote, "Go to hell @IndiGo6E! This is absolutely unacceptable. Passengers have been stuck at airports for days while your app keeps showing flights as “on time” until the moment you cancel them at the time of boarding. This isn’t a glitch — it’s negligence."

View Mehreen Pirzada's Post:

Go to hell @IndiGo6E ! This is absolutely unacceptable. Passengers have been stuck at airports for days while your app keeps showing flights as “on time” until the moment you cancel them at the time of boarding. This isn’t a glitch — it’s negligence. With new DGCA rules in place,… — Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) December 5, 2025

She further wrote, "With new DGCA rules in place, you should’ve fixed your schedules instead of misleading customers. The chaos you’ve created is outrageous. Own up, explain what’s happening, and compensate the people you’ve stranded."

It may be recalled that IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has admitted that the airline is going through severe operational turbulence, saying immediate priority remains to stabilise services and restore punctuality, even as achieving that "is not an easy target”.

The airline has been reeling under a wave of cancellations and delays, with more than 300 flights cancelled on Thursday alone and many others running late through the day.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said the government was closely monitoring IndiGo’s operational recovery and passenger support measures until full stability was achieved.

The ministry has taken a serious note of the recent operational disruptions and cancellations of flights across IndiGo’s network. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Low-Cost Airline Seeks FDTL Exemption for A320 Fleet, Assures Operational Stability by February 10, Says DGCA.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has chaired a high-level review meeting with IndiGo’s senior management in the presence of the Secretary, Civil Aviation, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), senior officials of the Ministry, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X/Mehreen Pirzada). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2025 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).