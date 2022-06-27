Mathura, Jun 26 (PTI) Former Surveyor General of India Prithvish Nag has sent a proposal to Mathura MP Hema Malini for developing Brijbhumi, including the Mathura-Vrindavan Corridor, on the lines of Varanasi, her representative said on Sunday.

"Complementing Mathura MP Hema Malini for getting the Rs 5,000 crore project for the renovation of Brij Chaurasi Kos Parikrama sanctioned by the Union government, former Surveyor General of India Dr Prithvish Nag expects that the proposal may add a new feather in the development of Brijbhumi," Janardhan Sharma said.

Also Read | Preeti Maske, Mother of Two, Creates Ultra Cycling World Record, Paddles 430km Leh-Manali Stretch in 55 Hours and 13 Minutes.

He said the officials concerned claimed to have sent the proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former union railways minister Piyush Goyal earlier.

The proposal involves converting the 11-km Mathura-Vrindavan rail line of North Central Railway either by a four-lane road or by light railway, may be a tramway, Sharma said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Hike in Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees Likely in July; Check Details Here.

If implemented, the initiative will not only transform the twin cities but will also reorient the development of these settlements and open the gates of development in adjacent area.

It also proposes to connect Vrindavan with Mathura, Agra, Bharatpur and several cities of western India, Sharma added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)