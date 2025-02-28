New Delhi [India], Friday 28 (ANI): Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the youth to inculcate scientific temper and excel in frontier technologies by making the best use of the internationally competitive infrastructure being established in the country due to the Government's efforts.

He was inaugurating Vigyan Vaibhav, a two-day science and technology extravaganza organised in Hyderabad, Telangana, as part of National Science Day celebrations on February 28, 2025.

"War is increasingly moving from hardware to software-oriented. New technological breakthroughs are on the horizon, and we have to take the lead in transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Machine Learning and Clean-tech. India can remain strong and secure in adverse situations if it has solutions to critical technological challenges.

"Our youth must adopt a scientific outlook & critical thinking and try to go beyond the ordinary," said Rajnath Singh. He recalled the words of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who said, "Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it but use it for betterment of society".

Raksha Mantri reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's commitment to harness modern technology for the safety and security of the nation, terming education in the field as crucial for the future. "India's youth possesses tremendous potential and it is the Government's endeavour to harness their capabilities to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

Rajnath Singh threw light on the New Education Policy 2020 which aims to transform science education in the country by encouraging creativity, critical thinking and innovation. He added that the theme of this year's National Science Day i.e. 'Empowering Indian youth for global leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat' reflects the same approach. He described the theme as a reflection of New India's aspiration for progress through innovation and global scientific leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that Hyderabad has long been a hub of scientific excellence and technological innovation. He urged the young minds participating in Vigyan Vaibhav 2025 to dream big and embrace innovation with passion.

As part of the event, a grand exhibition was organised which welcomed over 30,000 students. Featuring 200+ exhibition stalls, it provided a rare opportunity for students to witness cutting-edge defence and aerospace technologies developed by DRDO and leading Indian industries.

The exhibition aimed to ignite curiosity, inspire innovation, and encourage young minds to pursue careers in STEM fields, fostering the next generation of scientists, engineers, techno-preneurs who will propel India towards global technological leadership.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat; President, Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) Dr G Satheesh Reddy; Director Generals and Directors of DRDO; CMDs of PSUs and heads of industries attended the event.

Vigyan Vaibhav is jointly organised by DRDO, AeSI, and Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence to commemorate National Science Day in honour of legendary scientist Sir CV Raman and his ground-breaking contributions to science.

The event brings together policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, academicians, and young innovators to discuss and showcase advancements that will shape the nation's future. As India advances towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, it serves as a reminder that the path to self-reliance is paved with scientific excellence, innovation, and collaboration. (ANI)

