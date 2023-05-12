New Delhi, May 12: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2 in the CBI case on excise policy. Consideration of the charge sheet pending before the court. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Court Denies Bail to Manish Sisodia in ED Case, Extends Judicial Custody Till May 12.

CBI and ED arrested Sisodia in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Manish Sisodia To Remain in Jail As Delhi Court Extends AAP Leader's Judicial Custody in Excise Policy Case (Watch Video).

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and had been deeply involved in formulating and implementing the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

