Rouse Avenue Court on Monday (April 03) extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023. He was arrested due to irregularities found in the now-scrapped excise policy. The Central Bureau of Investigation informed the court that the case is at the crucial stage of the investigation. Hence, bail cannot be granted. This has come just two days after the former Education Minister's bail plea was rejected. Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea Rejected By Delhi Special Court.

No Bail For Manish Sisodia

Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in CBI's case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. pic.twitter.com/3DoBqQgwQj — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Manish Sisodia Comes Out of Rouse Avenue Court

#WATCH | Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court in CBI's case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. His Judicial custody got over today. pic.twitter.com/3xYJqygz7a — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

