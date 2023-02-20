New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called him for questioning on February 26 with regard to the Delhi liquor excise policy case.

Earlier, the CBI had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19. On Sunday, Sisodia has requested the central agency to defer questioning saying that he is "preparing the budget" at present and can only appear before it towards February-end.

"I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date. I have always cooperated with these agencies," said Sisodia.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Sisodia, who is also the Finance minister, said he receives the CBI summons on Saturday, just a day after the apex court directed that the election to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor shall be conducted first and nominated persons have no right to vote in meetings of the Corporation.

The agency summoned Sisodia nearly three months after filing a chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.

However, Sisodia has not been named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet.

In August last year, the CBI searched Sisodia's bank locker in connection with the case. The deputy CM claimed the sleuths did not find any incriminating material in his locker.

Several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Sisodia's residence, and the premises of four public servants last year, according to a CBI officer, who further said that the raids were conducted across 7 states.

The CBI launched a probe in the matter on the basis of a report forwarded by the Delhi chief secretary to the L-G Saxena recommending a probe by the central agency. (ANI)

