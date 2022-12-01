New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The 12th edition of a bilateral exercise between the armies of India and Singapore has concluded in Maharashtra, and achieved its aim of improving interoperability between the two sides, the defence ministry here said on Thursday.

Exercise Agni Warrior, which had commenced on November 13, concluded at the Field Firing Range in Devlali on November 30, it said.

The bilateral exercise involved showcasing joint firepower planning, execution and use of new generation equipment by the artillery arm of both the armies, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It also included participation by both sides in a computer war game as part of the joint planning process. Both sides utilised niche technology and artillery observation simulators as part of the joint training phase, it said.

Expert academic discussions were conducted on modern trends in artillery and refinement of the artillery planning process. Indigenously manufactured artillery guns and howitzers were also part of the final phase of the exercise, the ministry said.

The exercise achieved its aim of enhancing mutual understanding of drills and procedures, and improving interoperability between the two armies, it added.

The closing event was witnessed by Wong Wie Kuen, High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, Commandant, School of Artillery, along with other dignitaries from Singapore and serving officers from both the armies, the statement said.

The army on Thursday shared tweets on other military exercises which are underway.

"Exercise #YudhAbhyas 2022 Women Soldiers of #IndianArmy & #USArmy train together exchanging best practices while operating under UN mandate. #IndianArmy @USARPAC," it tweeted.

The eighteenth edition of the India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas is underway in Uttarakhand, aiming to enhance interoperability and share expertise between both the armies in peacekeeping and disaster relief operations, officials had earlier said.

The nearly two week exercise began recently.

"Train Tough, Train Hard. Train to Fight, Fight to Win. Troops of #IndianArmy and #AustralianArmy rub their shoulders together in the inhospitable scrublands of #Rajasthan during the Joint Exercise #AustraHind2022. #IndiaAustraliaFriendship @AustralianArmy," it said in another tweet.

The 'AustraHind 2022' exercise began on November 28 and will be conducted till December 11.

"Exercise #GarudaShakti 2022 India Indonesia Joint #SpecialForces Exercise #GarudaShakti 2022 culminated after an intense validation training. The joint exercise resulted in better understanding & interoperability between both the Armies,#IndianArmy #IndiaIndonesiaFriendship," it wrote in another tweet.

Garuda Shakti, the eighth edition of the series of bilateral exercises under this banner, was being held at Sangga Buana Training Area, Karawang, in Indonesia.

