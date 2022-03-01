New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Speaking at the book launch of 'Dvirupa Saraswati', Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the truth about the existence of River Saraswati should be established like the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

According to Bhagwat, it is necessary to prove the existence of the mythical river Saraswati so that people who doubt its existence can be proven wrong.

He said that the Saraswati river should be mentioned in textbooks along with enough proof to establish its existence. He added that the new generation demands proof of the cultural heritage of the past as the education system is such that it does not promote faith.

Bhagwat said, "Our history is related to the Saraswati river but the British told us that neither we have any royal pride, nor we have any wealth pride and we received everything from the world itself. In this way, an illusion of lies was created."

According to Bhagwat, India should throw out this illusion of fabricated truths after independence.

Mohan Bhagwat said that the satellite images show the water source below the earth where the River Saraswati once existed. "Things should come out clearly about Saraswati River's origin and path. The public will accept it as per their belief but educated people will ask for proof."

He said that the government and administration are working in their own way regarding the Saraswati river but the people will have to unite. "When we used to speak about Ram Setu, people thought we were telling stories. But eventually, the truth came out."

Bhagwat said that India's antiquity and truth from the ancient past need to be established to make the country stand out in the world as 'Vishwa Guru'.

"We have to make India stand out before the world. We have to make it 'Vishwa Guru'. If we want to build India's reputation, then we will have to establish its antiquity and the truth from ancient times till date", the RSS chief said.

BJP veteran Murali Manohar Joshi, also present at the book release, wondered how a section of people questions the existence of India's rich history.

Joshi said, "In the Parliament, people would accuse me of teaching Sanskrit because a section of so-called intellectuals always tried to malign our history and cultural heritage". (ANI)

