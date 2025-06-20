Ranchi, Jun 20 (PTI) Organic, sweet and straight-from-orchard mangoes like Amrapali and Mallika along with tribal growers remained at the centre stage of a mango festival here on Friday.

This was the third edition of the festival, organised by the country's apex rural development financial institution NABARD, that gave a platform to tribal growers to showcase local varieties.

Curated around the theme of chemical-free, organic mangoes cultivated by tribal Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) under the WADI project, the three-day festival that began on Friday aims to bring forgotten flavours of Jharkhand to the forefront, NABARD said in a statement.

From the juicy sweetness of Langda to the rich aroma of Gulabkhas and the hybrid punch of Amrapali and Mallika, visitors were treated to a vibrant showcase of locally grown mangoes—all nurtured without a drop of chemical pesticide or fertilizer, the statement said.

Spread across 61 WADI clusters, the produce offers a taste of Jharkhand's rich agricultural diversity, it said.

“These mangoes are not just fruits—they are stories of resilience, sustainability, and transformation,” said Gautam Singh, Chief General Manager, NABARD Jharkhand.

“Each mango here reflects the dedication of tribal farmers who, through NABARD-supported FPOs, have adopted organic practices and built sustainable livelihoods. This festival connects their orchards directly to the urban consumer,” he added.

Beyond tasting tables and fruit baskets, the festival is a powerful platform for change—where tribal farmers step into the role of entrepreneurs, and FPOs gain visibility in mainstream markets, the statement said.

"Whether you're health-conscious or heritage-curious, this is your chance to support sustainable farming while enjoying mangoes that carry the soul of Jharkhand," it added.

Held at the Jharkhand State Cooperative Bank's Head Office, the festival was inaugurated by Reserve Bank of India's Regional Director Prem Ranjan Prakash Singh.

