Itanagar, Feb 24 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday directed the health department officials to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination process in districts where the immunisation coverage is low.

During a meeting of the state steering committee for Immunisation (SSCI), Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar asked the officials to find ways to speed up the vaccination drive in Papumpare rural, Kamle, Lower Dibang Valley, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey and Longding districts, an official statement said.

He also urged them to "monitor and oversee the inoculation process in low performing districts and give necessary directions" to the deputy commissioners and medical officers of the districts to increase the coverage ratio.

Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Health and Family Welfare Secretary P Parthiban, Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Director Dr Moji Gini were also present in the meeting.

The government has set a target to immunise 63,277 healthcare and frontline workers, but 27,760 people have so far received vaccine shots.

There are 343 COVID-19 vaccination session sites across the state.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last five days, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The coronavirus tally in the state remained at 16,836.

The northeastern state currently has four active COVID-19 cases, while 16,776 people have recovered from the disease and 56 succumbed to the infection so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)