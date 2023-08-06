Expert Committee meant to examine Assam's competence to enact law to end polygamy submits its report (Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Expert Committee, formed to examine the legislative competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to ban polygamy in Assam has submitted its report, the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma while making the announcement of the development said that the state is now closer of creating a positive ecosystem for women's empowerment irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

In May this year, the state government has constituted a four-member committee to examine the legality of such action.

The committee was chaired by retired Gauhati High Court judge Justice Rumi Phukan. The other members are Assam Advocate General Debajit Saikia, Assam Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli and advocate at the Gauhati High Court Nekibur Zaman.

However, in July, the Government of Assam extended the term of the Expert Committee to examine the Legislative Competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to end polygamy by one month.

“The term of the Expert Committee is extended for a period of one month from July 13, 2023 to August 12, 2023,” the state government had said.

The committee was given a deadline of 60 days to submit its report.

The committee has scrutinized the provisions of The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, along with Article 25 of the Constitution of India, in relation to the directive principle of state policy for a uniform civil code. (ANI)

