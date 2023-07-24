New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Improving people's digital skills and contribution of digital engagement in governance were among the key aspects discussed by experts on Monday as they sought to find ways to bridge the digital divide in India.

The deliberations were held at a symposium – Digital Inclusion and Empowerment in India – as part of the India chapter of DiSTO (From Digital Skills to Tangible Outcomes) project.

Also Read | Earthquake in Tripura: Quake Measuring 3.8 on Richter Scale Hits Khowai District, No Reports of Damage.

It was organised here by Policy and Development Advisory Group (PDAG)-Delhi and the Department of Media and Communications, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

“India's digital transformation journey is possible when the prevalent digital inequalities are bridged through large-scale digital inclusion initiatives,” Arindam Banerjee, Co-founder and Partner at PDAG, said after the conclusion of the first day of the two-day event.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 Vehicles Over Possible Defect in Parts of Steering Tie Rod.

On the importance of the symposium, Ellen Helsper, professor of Digital Inequalities at LSE, said that it aims at understanding digital inequalities and inclusion as well as the contribution of digital engagement in governance, socio-economic and civic activities.

”Bringing together existing knowledge and best practice and identifying where more work is needed is key to supporting different stakeholders in creating a more equal digital future for India,” she said.

During the programme, the experts also deliberated on the impact of technology on children, digital inclusion and labour markets, digital literacy and skills facilitating learning and government services, and impact of the digital on everyday lives.

Those part of panel discussions were members from the academia and of research institutions and firms.

On its second day, the symposium is scheduled to discuss subjects such as digital infrastructure development and security, digital financial inclusion and innovation, and digital inclusion strategies and marginalised communities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)