Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 20 (ANI): Experts stressed on countering some aspects of Wahabism and promoting brotherhood and love in society at a seminar on Sufism organised by the Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front.

The event was held in Malpura-Sambal of Bandipora's Sonawari on Sunday.

The seminar was also organised on the Irfan axis of peace and love, i.e. (Pillars of Sufism and Knowledge, Peace and Love) in Astan Syed Ghareeb.

The purpose of organizing this seminar was to remind people about the brotherhood which has been in practice in Jammu and Kashmir for centuries.

As Kashmir was known for mutual brotherhood, and religious harmony among different religions, sections and ethnicities. Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front is trying to revive this brotherhood and harmony to overcome the influence of hate and violence propagated here for the last few decades.

For the last three decades, Pakistan has been propagating Wahhabism, due to which the peace here has been disturbed. Salafi ideology, which is cancer for world peace has been promoted by such vested interests. This ideology has spoiled the bond of brotherhood and threatened peace all over the region, spreading globally.

Speaking at the seminar, the Chairman of JK People's Justice Front, Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi said that we hope to revive the ideology of Sufism and promote brotherhood and harmony, through such seminars.

"Violence is to be abolished and the centuries-old brotherhood in Kashmir is to be revived and through these programs, the young generation is presented with the idea of peace and brotherhood and its merits. Efforts were made to impress upon the young generation to know that sedition, corruption and mutual enmity are dangerous for any nation and country," he said.

Agha Syed Shaukawat Madani said that in today's era of temptation, reviving mutual love is the most important need of the time.

"There are some elements in society that do not want mutual love. They like bloodshed for their own vested interest which is a big and worst human loss for any nation," Madani said.

Maulana Nisar Hussain of Bulgam Baramulla said that no religion allows killing and violence nor does it allow oppression and coercion.

He emphasized that there is a need to stay away from such elements and stay away from such ideas while Maulana Muhammad Lateef emphasized keeping the same old brotherhood alive and working on it in Kashmir.

Apart from him, social activist and teacher Zeeshan Hussain, social activist Muhammad Afzal Mir, Agha Syed Mubasher, Sufi singer Ghulam Muhammad Khande, chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front Ijaz Mustafa and other personalities also expressed their views.

Speakers in the seminar emphasized that the young generation should be enlightened about what the Sufis of the past taught us through their actions and virtues. The speakers said how the Sufi saints gave the message of brotherhood and love like Sheikh Alam Sheikh Nooruddin Wali and his disciples taught to love and peace. As Sheikh Nooruddin Wali was a contemporary of Lal Daed (Saint of Shaivism) they preached inter-religious brotherhood, love and peace; violence was never spoken about till the export of Wahabism from our neighbouring country.

The speakers also spoke about Kashmir's accession to India and the looting of Pakistan at the time of accession during 1947-48. They apprised the gathering of how the tribals who attacked Kashmir in 1947 were supported by the Pak Army.

Undeterred by their failure Pakistani Army helped in exporting Salafi ideology and Wahhabism into J-K, which has risen in Kashmir in the last three decades and these ideas have caused bloodshed here, which is unbearable. The speakers said that it is the need of the hour to make the younger generation aware of how this ideology has sabotaged the Peace, harmony and brotherhood of Kashmir. A large number of people participated in this seminar and people also expressed their support that the same brotherhood should be revived in Kashmir.

Sufi singer Ghulam Muhammad Khand made a musical presentation at the seminar.

Towards the end of the seminar, JK People's Justice Front honoured the teachers and students who succeeded in the NEET exam and these people working for JK People's Justice Front to further its ideology. (ANI)

