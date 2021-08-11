Aurangabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Historians on Wednesday urged the government agencies to focus on conservation of ancient monuments in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra so that future generations get to see these heritage structures.

Addressing a press conference at the Swami Ramanand Teerth Research Institute here, they said they would file a memorandum of this demand to the divisional commissioner.

The Marathwada region comprises eight districts- Aurangabad, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Hingoli, Nanded, Jalna and Osmanabad.

Dr Prabhakar Deo said, "If we want to learn ancient history of Marathwada, the government must focus on conservation of monuments here and undertake their detailed study. These places have not been identified by any government agency as protected monuments."

Dr Dulari Qureshi alleged that the indifference on part of the agencies of the state as well as the central government, was leading to loss of many historical masterpieces.

Nanded-based expert Suresh Jondhale claimed that the staff deployed by the state Archaeology Department at the monuments in Nanded was rarely spotted there.

"People in various villages of Marathwada are taking an initiative and spending from their pockets for conservation of ancient monuments. The government should look into these monuments and must focus on developing such points from tourism point of view," he said.

Malharikant Deshmukh said that just like ample funds are earmarked for forts in Maharashtra for their conservation, temples and other monuments should also get sufficient allocation for this purpose.

Talking about the three-month long survey in Parbhani initiated by the district collectorate, Lakshmikant Sonwatkar said, "Earlier, there were only 13 villages that housed monuments, which climbed to 41 after the survey undertaken earlier this year."

Satish Salunke from Beed said, "We have a temple of Kankaleshwar with sculptures of warrior women, which is rare. The water management in Dharur fort of Beed is worth studying. While allotting funds, the government must check the historical value of that monument. Local history should be a part of academic curriculum."

