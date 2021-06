Visuals from the site of the incident. (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): An explosion was heard inside the Air Force station in Jammu airport's technical area on Sunday morning.

A forensic team and Bomb Disposal Squad have rushed to the explosion site.

No major damage has been reported, top police sources informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

