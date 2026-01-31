New Delhi, January 31: The United States entered a partial government shutdown at midnight on Saturday after the House of Representatives failed to vote on a Senate-passed funding package before the deadline. Congressional leaders and the White House have signaled the shutdown is likely to be short-lived, with a vote to restore full funding expected as early as Monday, potentially limiting disruption to the weekend.

When Will the US Government Shutdown End?

Lawmakers anticipate a swift resolution. The Senate approved a deal funding most federal agencies through September, while extending Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding for two weeks to allow further debate on immigration oversight. Because the House is set to reconvene Monday, approval is expected then. Donald Trump said a bipartisan agreement is in place on key spending bills, indicating the delay is procedural rather than a breakdown in talks. US Government Enters Partial Shutdown After Funding Deadline Missed.

What Services Are Affected During the Shutdown?

This is a partial shutdown, meaning many services continue:

• Social Security & Medicare: Payments continue as scheduled

• Postal Service: Mail delivery unaffected

• National Parks & Museums: Sites like the Smithsonian and National Zoo remain open

• Public Safety: TSA officers, air traffic controllers, and border agents stay on duty

Essential workers will report to work without pay until funding is restored, after which back pay is expected. Some administrative services, including federal loans and permits, may face delays. What Is US Government Shutdown? Know What Closes and What Stays Open as America Heads Toward Potential Deadlock.

If the House passes the bill on Monday, the shutdown should end quickly, while negotiators use the two-week DHS extension to finalize long-term border and immigration funding.

