Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Explosion-like sounds were heard in Pathankot district of Punjab early Saturday morning, amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The blast sounds were heard around 5 am. There was no official word in this regard.

Authorities enforced a blackout in Pathankot on Friday night and urged residents to stay indoors.

Security forces thwarted multiple attacks by Pakistani drones in Punjab's Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Amritsar districts on Friday evening, according to officials.

In Ferozepur, three members of a family were injured on Friday night after a crashing projectile from a Pakistani drone destroyed by the air defence system landed at their house in Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday.

