Kathua/Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday detected and defused two explosive devices in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

Locals informed police and the Border Security Force (BSF) about some suspicious material packed in a pothyene bag in the Sherpur area, around 2 kilometers away from the International Border, they said.

Secuirty personnel rushed to the spot and a bomb disposal squad was called. The explosive devices were defused safely, the officials said. The matter is being investigated.

