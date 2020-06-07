India News | Explosives Act Added to Case Against Accused in Himachal Cow Cruelty Case

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): A Section 3(A) of the Explosives Act has been added to the case registered against the accused in connection with incident wherein a pregnant cow sustained fatal injuries on May 25 due to accidental ingestion of explosives, according to the Bilaspur Police on Sunday.

Earlier, police arrested the accused on Saturday here from Dadh village. He is now under three-day police remand.

"Section 3 (A) of the Explosives Act was added in the case. The accused was arrested yesterday and is under police custody. He was produced before the magistrate today and was granted three days police remand," said Sanjay Sharma, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bilaspur.

The accused was arrested on the basis of the cow's owner complaint and an FIR was registered against him under multiple sections of IPC and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Preetam Sharma, SHO, Jhanduta Police Station had earlier said.

Earlier Sanjay Sharma, DSP, Bilaspur said that on May 25, the pregnant cow of Gurdial Singh, resident of Dadh village of Jhanduta police station suffered physical harm.

"Cow was pregnant at the time of the incident and was induced for parturition and delivered a live male calf. The cow is under treatment but the prognosis is grave as upper and lower jawbones have blown away. The ingestion is adversely affected," Avinash Sharma, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department, Bilaspur had said. (ANI)

