New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The country's exports rose by 4.82 per cent to USD 35.45 billion in September, even as the trade deficit widens to USD 25.71 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.

In its preliminary data, which was released in the first week of this month, the ministry stated that the country's merchandise exports contracted by 3.52 per cent to USD 32.62 billion in September.

Imports during the month under review increased by 8.66 per cent to USD 61.61 billion. The trade deficit in September 2021 was USD 22.47 billion.

During April-September 2022, exports recorded a growth of 16.96 billion to USD 231.88 billion. Imports rose by 38.55 per cent to USD 380.34 billion, while the trade deficit widened to USD 148.46 billion against USD 76.25 billion in September 2021, the data showed.

