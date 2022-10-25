New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday condoled the death of former US Defence Secretary Ash Carter, describing him as a strong supporter of Indo-US defence ties.

Carter, 68, served as the defence secretary in the final two years of the Obama administration.

He died of a sudden cardiac event on Monday night in Boston, according to his family.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of former US Defense Secretary Ash Carter," Jaishankar tweeted.

"He was great to work with and a strong supporter of our defense relationship. He was also a global strategist who was always thought provoking," he said.

