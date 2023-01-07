New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly killing his lover's husband and then burning the body in Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Saturday.

Munishddin, 27, has an extramarital affair with the wife of deceased Rashid, police said, adding both the accused and deceased were close friends.

Also Read | 5G in Rajasthan: Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur Get Reliance Jio 5G Services From Today.

Rashid's charred body, with 90 per cent burn injuries, was found from Ram Ghat under Wazirabad police station area on Monday. A paper cutter and a matchbox were also recovered from the spot, police said.

Rashid was murdered by the accused by stabbing him in abdomen and slitting his throat. Thereafter, he burnt the body, a police officer said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Vandalises 18 Crosses in Graveyard of the 489-Year-Old St Michael's Church; Police Promises of Legal Action.

The CCTV footages of the area were scrutinised and a person was seen with the deceased Rashid. Based on the analysis of CCTV footages, technical and manual surveillance, all the investigation zeroed in at accused Munishddin, the officer said.

On a tip-off that the accused would come to near nala, Bawana road, Rohini Sector-16, a trap was laid and accused Munishddin was apprehended, he said.

The accused had studied up to class 6 only and afterwards started work as a plumber.

The accused Munishddin and deceased Rashid, an electrician, were residing in the Wazirabad area and had become close friends.

They used to visit each other's house, police said, adding that accused Munishddin and the deceased's wife later developed an illicit relationship.

Both hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Rashid as relations between him and his wife turned sour as he used to drink and beat her. For the last 10-15 days, she was pressuring Munishddin to get rid of Rashid, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)