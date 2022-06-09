New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): With the aim of bringing up all the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government till June 14, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to kick start its "Booth Empowerment Campaign" in West Bengal from Wednesday (June 15).

According to the BJP's top sources, the entire programme will be monitored via the 'NaMo App", which was launched by the party on the occasion of the 8th anniversary of PM Modi-led central government on May 30.

The BJP has conducted this 'Booth Sashaktikaran' drive in the wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and asserted that under this programme, all the MPs would have to go to 100 booths and the MLAs are required to show up at the 25 weak booths, said sources.

They further stated that all MPs will have to make a committee comprising of 30 members commitee and MLAs will have to constitute a committee of 10 members.

These committee members will collect data on the benefits of the Centre's schemes. The data will then be uploaded onto the app to be analysed by the party, they added.

"The prepared committees will visit every household in said areas to enquire about the reasons for not voting for the party despite every poor middle-class section of the country having been exercising the benefits of each scheme launched by the Centre. These committee members will also explain to the people the benefits of government schemes and would encourage them to vote for it," sources said.

Sources said, "There are many such booths where we have got less votes, there are efforts to increase votes and there are some booths where there is no hope of winning but how to ensure our vote there, how to increase it requires we should focus on this."

"In order to empower India and its dignity, we need to bring Modi Ji to power once again in 2024 and for that, we need to work together with utmost dedication in his support," sources said further.

It is believed that the party president JP Nadda's visit to West Bengal encouraged party workers to perform better.

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday and held meetings with party workers to discuss strategies for the upcoming polls.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the state where he held a meeting with the party's state leadership. (ANI)

