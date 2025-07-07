Shimla, Jul 7 (PTI) EzUrja, a clean energy and electric vehicle charging solutions provider, on Monday announced an initiative to deploy advanced EV charging infrastructure tailored for Himachal Pradesh's hilly terrains.

Now, locally manufactured and robust weatherproof designs for electric vehicle chargers would align with the topography and climate conditions of Himachal Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Breakthrough Study for Indian Astronomers: IIA Scientists Find Tiny Loops in Solar Corona, To Decode Sun's Hidden Explosive Secrets.

The EV chargers, manufactured in the Himachal Pradesh Unit, are designed to endure the region's challenging weather and terrain ensuring provisions of constant and quality maintenance, the company said.

Himachal Pradesh expedites towards becoming India's first Green Energy state by 2026 and the state Governments target 3,000 government vehicles to be replaced by EVs this year alone.

Also Read | Mumbai: Video of MNS Leader's Drunk, Half-Naked Son Rahil Shaikh Abusing Influencer Rajshree More Goes Viral, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Demands Action (Watch Video).

"Our solutions are made in Himachal, for Himachal'?weather-proof, terrain-ready, to be powered by green energy and by manufacturing locally and innovating for local needs, we are aligning with Himachal Pradesh's environmental and economic goals", the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)