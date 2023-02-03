New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 37 locations in Jammu & Kashmir in the question paper leak of the Financial Accounts Assistants (FAAs) recruitment exam.

A senior official confirmed that the searches are underway at the premises of Jammu & Kashmir government officials, some J&K forest officials, two CRPF personnel, touts and other gang members at various locations in the Union Territory.

In November, CBI registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities in the examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department, conducted by the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

CBI has registered case against 20 accused, including the former member of the JKSSB, section officer Anju Raina and Karnail Singh, who was then Medical Officer of the BSF frontier headquarters and also an accused in the JK Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination scam case.

The examination was conducted by the board on March 6 and its results were published on April 21.

The results showed a high percentage of selected candidates were from the districts of Jammu, Kathua and Reasi, leading to allegations of paper leak and other irregularities, the FIR stated. (ANI)

