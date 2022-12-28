Thane, Dec 28 (PTI) The Naupada police in Thane have registered a case against a woman for stealing jewellery and a mobile worth Rs 1,20,000 from a 45-year-old man after spiking his cold drink. The man and the woman were Facebook friends and had met for the first time.

The police said the man lives in Gove village near Bhiwandi and is a real estate agent. An official said on Wednesday that complainant Vijay Patil met one Samruddhi Khadapkar on Facebook and the two became friends.

On learning that Patil did not have a steady source of income, the woman told her that she knew a few officials at the Maharashtra state secretariat and she could ensure better business opportunities for him, said the official.

The two decided to meet near Thane station on December 2. The woman told Patil that the officials would be reaching at 7.30 pm and they could go for a movie till then. When Patil refused, she took him to a lodge where she offered him a cold drink. After consuming it, Patil felt dizzy and passed out, said the official.

Patil regained consciousness at 9.30 pm and found his gold chain, bracelet, ring and mobile phone worth Rs 1,20,000 missing. So was the woman.

Fearing that he would be stigmatised if he filed a complaint, Patil did not approach the police. However, his family members persuaded him to seek justice. He lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

The station house officer of Naupada police station said they have registered a case under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of intoxication) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. The woman is yet to be arrested.

