New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Facing an attack from BJP over party leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on the situation along LAC, Congress on Saturday posed questions to the government and said that it was not allowing debate in Parliament on the actions of the Chinese Army.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posed seven questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the government has "allowed the Chinese to stop our troops from accessing thousands of square kilometers in Eastern Ladakh".

Also Read | Delhi Police Busts 'Fake Visa Racket', Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Cash Recovered; Four, Including One Woman, Arrested.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks that "Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian Army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh" has drawn widespread and sharp criticism from the BJP.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is the "political duty and moral responsibility of the Prime Minister to give his Mann ki Baat" on the seven questions.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Government To Introduce Two-Semester System in Schools From Next Academic Year.

"On June 20, 2020 why did you say that there has been no incursion by China into Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh? Why have you allowed the Chinese to stop our troops from accessing thousands of square kilometres in Eastern Ladakh where we were regularly patrolling prior to May 2020? Why did you abandon the plan approved by the Cabinet on 17 July 2013 to establish a Mountain Strike Corps?" he asked.

"Why have you allowed Chinese companies to contribute to PM CARES Fund? Why have you allowed imports from China to zoom to record levels in last two years? Why are you insisting that there should be no debate in Parliament on the border situation and the challenges we face from China?" Jairam Ramesh said in his questions.

He said the Prime Minister has met top Chinese leadership an unprecedented 18 times and recently shook hands with Xi Jinping in Bali.

"China launched an incursion into Tawang shortly thereafter and continues to unilaterally alter the border situation. Why are you not taking the nation into confidence?" he asked.

Rahul Gandhi had accused the Centre of "sleeping" while China makes "offensive preparations" across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) days after the Chinese Army's attempt to change status quo was thwarted by the Indian Army in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a tweet, Jairm Ramesh said the BJP leaders were trying to deflect and distract from the main issue by attacking Rahul Gandhi.

"Don't deflect, distract and divert by getting your drum beaters to attack a man who has walked 20-25 kms a day, listening to the pain, hope and aspirations of the people of India for the past 100 days. Jawaab Do," he said.

Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament earlier this week that Chinese troops had attempted to transgress the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to "unilaterally change the status quo", but were given a firm and resolute response forcing the Chinese side to retreat.

He said the face-off led to a physical scuffle causing injuries to a few personnel on both sides but "there were no fatalities or serious casualties" to Indian soldiers.

"Our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)