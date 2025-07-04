Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Amid widespread destruction caused by incessant rains and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced a series of relief measures, including Rs 5,000 per month as rental assistance for families displaced by the natural calamity.

Addressing the media in Shimla after a high-level review meeting with the deputy speaker and other ministers, the Himachal CM stated that the state is facing "disaster like a war".

"We reviewed the entire situation in the state caused by the current natural disaster. After evaluating the situation, we have decided that families who are staying in relief shelters and find rental accommodation in their villages will be given Rs 5,000 per month by the Himachal Pradesh government." Said Sukhu.

He added that the government would also ensure food and ration supply to all such affected families. Sharing the toll from the disaster so far, Sukhu said that in a very short frame there has been huge losses.

"Till now, approximately 69 (43 deaths due to rain fury and 26 due to road accident since June 20) people have lost their lives, 37 are missing, and 110 have been injured. The total damage has been estimated at around Rs 700 crore", CM Sukhu told reporters.

He added that the most extensive damage has occurred to roads, drinking water supply schemes, and power infrastructure.

Power lines and poles have been uprooted extensively," he said. "This level of devastation at the beginning of monsoon is unprecedented." He added.

CM Sukhu said that the cloudburst incidents are being studied and expressed concern over the increasing number of cloudburst incidents.

"In the last 14 to 15 days, we have seen around 14 cloudbursts. We are currently studying why such frequent cloudbursts are happening. I have brought this to the attention of the Hon'ble Union Home Minister", the Himachal Pradesh CM told reporters.

CM said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured full support from the Centre.

"Today I spoke to the Home Minister of the country. He has assured us of all possible help," the Chief Minister said. "A central team is also arriving to assess the damage", CM Sukhu said.

The Himachal CM spoke about the Relief and Rescue Operations and stated that 92 students stranded at the Forestry and Horticulture College in Thunag had been safely rescued.

"The SDRF and NDRF teams have reached several severely affected villages, especially in the Siraj constituency. Around 300 roads are blocked, 790 water supply schemes have been damaged, and 332 power transformers have been affected", CM told reporters.

He added that more than 400 people had been rescued in Mandi district alone.

The Chief Minister came down heavily on contractors hired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), blaming them for unscientific road-cutting practices.

"These contractors bring huge machines to the hills. For 60 to 70 years, we've been building roads in Himachal using traditional knowledge. I request NHAI not to award such contracts to those who don't know the terrain. Give contracts to locals who understand how to stabilize the slopes after cutting. This unscientific cutting is causing large-scale damage", CM said.

He said an engineers' committee would be constituted to assess the quality of work done and hold consultations.

"Our government will access and evaluate the damages caused due to unscientific construction work," he said.

Reacting to criticism from former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Sukhu Said that this is not time to play politics rather to serve the people.

"This is not the time to bake political bread. This is the time to serve people. I spoke with Jairam ji and also with the Deputy CM. If he needed helicopter services, we are ready to provide it. I walked and traveled by road for three hours in the rain to reach affected villages in Dharampur and returned to Sarkaghat by vehicle. When I heard there was a food shortage in Jinjahli, I immediately sent food supplies. If they can't reach in five days, I'll go myself, even without eating", CM Sukhu said.

On Jairam Thakur's criticism during his press conference in Mandi, the CM said that instead of address media better to help the affect people.

"Instead of addressing the press in Mandi, he should have gone to Siraj, to the people. That's the duty of a public representative. We are not doing politics. I can show you the call record of my conversation with Jairam ji. Our job is to deliver relief to the people. It is sad that the former CM is making misleading statements", said Sukhu.

Commenting on actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's social media post that tagged BJP leader Jairam Thakur, Sukhu said that she should immediately speak to Jai Ram Thakur ji.

"I would suggest she speak with Jairam ji directly. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri has already spoken to the DC concerned." He said.

Thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said that in telephonic talk he assured support.

"He assured us that the Centre is with us. We will receive financial aid and relief. I have already announced a special relief package. The cabinet will soon take a decision on compensation for fully or partially damaged homes, livestock losses, and other property damage." Sukhu added.

"We are fighting this disaster like a war. Relief material is being sent via porters where possible, and as soon as the weather clears, helicopters will be used to deliver aid", he said.

Sukhu assured that the government would continue visiting affected areas and ensuring rehabilitation.

"People staying in rehabilitation centres, like those in Karsog, will also receive Rs 5,000 per month. Our ministers are already visiting various affected regions. I myself will go tomorrow," he said. "This is not the time for politics, but for unity and service", CM said. (ANI)

