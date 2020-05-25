India News | Facing Flak for Playing Cricket During Lockdown, BJP's Manoj Tiwari Says 'did Not Violate Any Rule'

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], May 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari came under attack for allegedly violating social distancing and government guidelines for coronavirus lockdown after he was seen playing a game of cricket at an academy in Sheikhpura of Sonipat district on Monday.

Tiwari was also seen singing and interacting with a group of people without wearing a mask during the event in Sonipat.

The BJP leader, however, denied violating any lockdown guidelines.

"I was wearing a mask, I have not violated any norm or rule. Now, permission has been granted to play in the stadium without any audience, a few people are misleading this. I have been obeying social distancing norms amid the lockdown and I can never commit this mistake. This is incorrect reporting of the event," said Tiwari.

On being asked about Delhi chief minster's assertion about COVID-19 situation being completely under control in the national capital, Tiwari said, "A situation of panic is prevailing in Delhi due to Arvind Kejriwal. He had said that 30,000 beds are ready in the national capital but after filing PIL it was revealed that only 3150 beds have been arranged."

"Arvind Kejriwal is stating 90 per cent lies, there is a huge difference between 30,000 and 3,000. He was also hiding the death toll and now his government is also indulged in the jugglery of COVID-19 data," he added.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to Twitter and wrote "Normal people are suffering because Haryana has blocked the borders for doctors and nurses but Manoj Tiwari can go to Haryana and play cricket. BJP Delhi Chief and MP prefers to sing and play instead of serving people. #ShameOnManojTiwari."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also slammed BJP for being "insensitive" towards the prevailing situation of the poor and migrants.

"Haryana government is not allowing doctors to come to Delhi and work and vice versa then how did they allow Manoj Tiwari to take part in a sports activity there? Isn't he from Delhi? If we talk about social distancing and conveying message during this time...what is BJP doing in this regard?" said Singh.

"At this time of crisis when people are forced to walk barefoot on the roads, migrants are dying in road accidents and one goes in other State to take part in an event or to play, this shows the level of BJP's sensitivity towards these matters. BJP has once again proved that they are insensitive towards the matter of poor and migrants," he added. (ANI)

