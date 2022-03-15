Ghaziabad, Mar 15 (PTI) A 50-year-old worker of a cardboard factory in a village here died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a 15-foot deep pit, police said on Tuesday.

Lalit, the worker, had been employed at the factory in Dateri village for the last two-and-a-half-years.

According to police, the pit had been de-silted by a JCB machine, and Lalit had climbed down the pit through a ladder to clean the remaining silt, but fell unconscious due to toxic gases.

Sachin, his employer, climbed down to pit to rescue him, but he too fell unconscious, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Both were brought up by the factory staff and locals and were taken to a private hospital in Pilkhuwa town of Hapur district, where Lalit was declared brought dead, he said.

The owner is undergoing treatment and is in critical condition.

At the time of incident, Lalit's brother and son were also present in the factory and had helped others bringing him to the hospital.

The matter was reported at Bhojpur Police Station by the hospital.

The body of the deceased was sent for post mortem, Raja said.

