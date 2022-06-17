Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) A fake call centre was busted in the city's Tollygunge area and 12 people were arrested for allegedly defrauding US citizens of crores of rupees by offering to sell them various products and services, a senior police officer said.

A team of Kolkata Police's anti-rowdy section on Thursday night raided a multi-storey building in Regent Park police station area, where the call centre was operational, and nabbed its owner and 11 others, he said.

Several laptops, hard disk drives, 12 mobile phones and some documents have been seized from the office during the raid.

"We have sealed the office and a probe into the matter is underway," the officer said.

