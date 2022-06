Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) early on Friday morning bringing the much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in many states for the next five days. These states include Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand etc.

Heatwave is likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan as maximum temperatures are likely to be above 40°C in some places of state.

Weather Department also predicted extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim. Very heavy rains are likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Bihar, and heavy rains over parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Delhi Rains: Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital, Temperature Cools Down Amid Heat Wave; Watch Video

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms are possible over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka. Delhi Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain, Thundershowers Predicted for National Capital Today

Scattered showers with thunderstorms are forecast over Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidharbha and North Interior Karnataka.

Isolated rains with thunderstorms is expected over parts of Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2022 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).