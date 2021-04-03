Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) A fake currency racket was busted here on Saturday with the arrest of four people including the main accused along with counterfeit currency, police said.

The existence of the racket came to light after a shopkeeper lodged a complaint at the Talab Tillo police post, claiming that two motorcycle borne youth came to his shop and purchased a cigarette packet against a fake note of Rs 500, a police official said.

Acting on the complaint, he said police arrested both the accused – Sachin Kumar and Rohit Sharma – and their questioning led to the arrest of the main accused Vipin Pandita and his close associate Rajesh Ganjoo, owner of Zodiac studio at Anand Nagar.

He said fake currency worth Rs 12,000 besides printing material including a laptop, computer, printer, water mark stamps, sheets were recovered from the house and shops of the main accused and his associate.

“The design was made on the laptop of Pandita and printouts were made at Zodiac studio. Also Pandita was working on installing specialised printers to print counterfeit currency notes on a large scale,” the official said. PTI TAS

