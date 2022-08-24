Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): In a major operation, Delhi Police has busted a fake education centre that was providing students with fake mark sheets and degrees. Six people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

The police on Wednesday informed that the Cyber Police had received a secret piece of information regarding a fake education centre running in Kilokari Village in the Sunlight Colony. The police team reached the location and found four ladies conversing on phone. As soon as the police apprehended them and interrogated them, the whole case came out.

It was found that they were cheating innocent people on the pretext of providing back-dated mark sheets, degrees and certificates of different certified universities.

Other than the six accused, the police also recovered six mobile phones, laptops, printers, and back-dated false and fabricated mark sheets, degrees, certificates and record registers. Along with it, payment slips in the name of Mountain Institute of Management and Technology were also recovered.

The four arrested ladies have been identified as Rekha (26 years) from Ghaziabad, Poonam (22 years), Deepika (22 years) and Amita (22 years), all three from Delhi. After sustained interrogation, the two owners of the institute were also arrested. They have been identified as Rehaan (25 years) and Kaif (27 years), both from Delhi.

According to police, during the enquiry, it was found that these persons used to acquire data of desirable candidates from a website and allure them by providing back-dated degrees of various graduation courses without appearing in any exam. They used to charge 1000-2000 per person.

After receiving the payment through UPI or online mode, they used to provide a fake degree of any recognised University to the candidate whose record was never updated in the said university. After analyzing the bank accounts of the arrested owners, multiple transactions amounting to lakhs were found, police said.

Police said that further investigation of the case is in progress to extract the data of the beneficiary candidates and alleged transactions made in the account of accused persons to obtain fake mark sheets and degrees. (ANI)

