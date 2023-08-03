Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Police busted a fake currency racket in neighbouring Shamli district on Thursday and seized counterfeit notes having a face value of more than Rs 6 lakh, officials said.

The seizure was made in the Kotwali police station area, police said.

The accused, identified as Imran, was arrested and counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 100 and Rs 50 with a face value of Rs 6.80 lakh were recovered from his possession, Shamli SP Abhishek told the media.

Imran said during interrogation that the fake notes were received from Nafees for circulation in the area. A case under has been registered against both the accused, the SP said.

While Imran has been arrested, efforts are on to nab Nafees, who is absconding, he added.

